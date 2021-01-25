Ana G. Méndez university gets $92M for student aid

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

The Ana G. Méndez University (UAGM in Spanish) received a $92M allocation through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act designed to offer financial aid to students to mitigate the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and offset expenses incurred by institutions during the emergency, UAGM President José F. Méndez-Méndez said.

Once the U.S. Department of Education disburses the funds, the university move quickly to “distribute the aid to students quickly, ensuring compliance with applicable laws and regulations,” he said.

The allocation is broken down by campus, he said, noting that students at the Carolina campus were assigned $7.1 million, the Cupey campus $8.5 million, Gurabo campus $10.5 million and $374,113 for online students.

“These funds should be used exclusively for financial aid for our students. We’ll consider the eligibility of each student and availability of funds by campus so that each receives proportional aid,” Méndez-Méndez said.

“The rest of the funds allocated will be used to continue strengthening the technological infrastructure, training the faculty and cover other operational expenses that have been incurred as a result of the impact of COVID-19,” he said.

When allocating aid funds to students, campuses must prioritize those students with exceptional financial need, but students are not required to be eligible for U.S. Department of Education Title IV funds to receive these funds, he said, adding students will be provided details about the aid by email.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.