Ana G. Méndez University’s Carolina campus offers new Master’s in Global Business

The Ana G. Méndez University in Carolina will launch a Global Business Master’s degree program in August to fill the need from companies to recruit staff able to understand the external factors that occur in different industries.

Global businesses require a human resource capable of understanding the management of foreign investment and market structure that happens among nations.

The new program prepares individuals to lead, guide and manage necessary decisions in multinational corporations and international business operations. Courses in the new Master’s Degree program will teach about the principles in the process of export sales, trade controls, foreign operations, currency exchanges, international business policy and applications for doing business in specific countries and markets.

Program graduates will:

Analyze the different theories and practices that underpin global business;

Assess the international management in the service industry as an integrated system of operation, marketing, strategy and technology;

Assess the elements of management including planning and design, organization and control of resources in multinational company operations;

Analyze the structures of a company for its strategic advancement; and

Make recommendations to position themselves competitively in the market.

The School of Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Business has associate degree programs, bachelors and masters in accounting, management, human resources management and information security.