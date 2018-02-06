USDA Sec. appoints members of P.R. Farm Service Agency state committee

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue recently announced the individuals who will serve on the Puerto Rico USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) state committee.

The state committee is responsible for the oversight of farm programs and county committee operations, resolving appeals from the agriculture community, and helping to keep producers informed about FSA programs.

Each state committee has five members, one chairperson and four members. Additional appointees will be named at a later date. The individuals appointed to serve on this committee include:

Committee Chair Carmen Rullán – Adjuntas

Rebecca Feliciano – Aibonito

Duamed Colón – Gurabo

Yanice Deynes – San Sebastián

The Farm Service Agency serves farmers, ranchers and agricultural partners through the delivery of effective, efficient agricultural programs. The agency offers farmers a strong safety net through the administration of farm commodity and disaster programs.

FSA continues to conserve natural resources and also provides credit to agricultural producers who are unable to receive private, commercial credit, including special emphasis on beginning, underserved and women farmers and ranchers.