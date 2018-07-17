FEMA approves another $140M for recovery in P.R.

July 17, 2018 73

The Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded more than $140 million in Public Assistance grants for Hurricane María recovery in Puerto Rico, the agency announced..

To date, the FEMA Public Assistance program has obligated $2.6 billion in total funding to the Government of Puerto Rico and municipalities for debris removal and emergency protective measures.

Emergency protective measures are actions taken to eliminate or lessen immediate threats either to lives, public health or safety, or significant additional damage to public or private property in a cost-effective manner.

The following grants were recently approved disaster related expenses for debris removal and emergency protective measures.

Nearly $16.9 million to San Juan

More than $13.2 million to Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority

More than $10.2 million to PR Police Department

More than $9.3 million to Puerto Rico Emergency Management Agency

More than $9.6 million to Naranjito

More than $8.1 million to the PR Department of Education

More than $8 million to Aguada

Nearly $6.7 million to Quebradillas

Nearly $5.7 million to Cabo Rojo

Nearly $5.5 million to Yauco

More than $5.1 million to Aguadilla

Nearly $4.8 million to San Lorenzo

Nearly $4.6 million to Cataño

Nearly $4.2 million to Isabela

Nearly $3.4 million to Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority

Nearly $3.4 million to Vega Baja

Nearly $3.2 million to Las Marías

More than $2.4 million to Caguas

More than $2.3 million to Lajas

More than $2.2 million to Orocovis

More than $2.1 million to Arroyo

Nearly $1.6 million to San Germán

More than $1.6 million to Patillas

More than $1.6 million to Toa Baja

More than $1.4 million to Rincón

Nearly $1.4 million to Juana Díaz

More than $1 million to Villalba

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to eligible government organizations and certain private non-profit organizations. This assistance is granted for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures and the repair, replacement or restoration of disaster-damaged facilities.

The program also encourages protection of these damaged facilities from future events by providing assistance for hazard mitigation measures during the recovery process.

The Public Assistance Program is funded by FEMA and administered by the government of Puerto Rico. FEMA obligates funding for these projects directly to the government.

“It is the government’s responsibility to ensure that the eligible agencies, municipalities and nonprofits receive these awards as reimbursements after providing appropriate documentation,” the federal agency said.