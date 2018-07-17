FEMA approves another $140M for recovery in P.R.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded more than $140 million in Public Assistance grants for Hurricane María recovery in Puerto Rico, the agency announced..
To date, the FEMA Public Assistance program has obligated $2.6 billion in total funding to the Government of Puerto Rico and municipalities for debris removal and emergency protective measures.
Emergency protective measures are actions taken to eliminate or lessen immediate threats either to lives, public health or safety, or significant additional damage to public or private property in a cost-effective manner.
The following grants were recently approved disaster related expenses for debris removal and emergency protective measures.
- Nearly $16.9 million to San Juan
- More than $13.2 million to Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority
- More than $10.2 million to PR Police Department
- More than $9.3 million to Puerto Rico Emergency Management Agency
- More than $9.6 million to Naranjito
- More than $8.1 million to the PR Department of Education
- More than $8 million to Aguada
- Nearly $6.7 million to Quebradillas
- Nearly $5.7 million to Cabo Rojo
- Nearly $5.5 million to Yauco
- More than $5.1 million to Aguadilla
- Nearly $4.8 million to San Lorenzo
- Nearly $4.6 million to Cataño
- Nearly $4.2 million to Isabela
- Nearly $3.4 million to Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority
- Nearly $3.4 million to Vega Baja
- Nearly $3.2 million to Las Marías
- More than $2.4 million to Caguas
- More than $2.3 million to Lajas
- More than $2.2 million to Orocovis
- More than $2.1 million to Arroyo
- Nearly $1.6 million to San Germán
- More than $1.6 million to Patillas
- More than $1.6 million to Toa Baja
- More than $1.4 million to Rincón
- Nearly $1.4 million to Juana Díaz
- More than $1 million to Villalba
FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to eligible government organizations and certain private non-profit organizations. This assistance is granted for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures and the repair, replacement or restoration of disaster-damaged facilities.
The program also encourages protection of these damaged facilities from future events by providing assistance for hazard mitigation measures during the recovery process.
The Public Assistance Program is funded by FEMA and administered by the government of Puerto Rico. FEMA obligates funding for these projects directly to the government.
“It is the government’s responsibility to ensure that the eligible agencies, municipalities and nonprofits receive these awards as reimbursements after providing appropriate documentation,” the federal agency said.
Comment here