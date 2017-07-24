Architects open call for ’17 Henry Klumb award

The Puerto Rico Architects and Landscape Architects announced the start of nominations for the Henry Klumb award, which recognizes the work of architects who emulate the spirit of the German-born professional.

Nominations will be accepted until Aug. 25, the trade group known as the CAAPPR in Spanish said.

Created in 1981, the Henry Klumb Award represents the highest distinction conferred by CAAPPR. The award honors the memory of Klumb, who was born in Germany in 1905 and settled in Puerto Rico in 1944, where he remained until his death in 1984.

His work is characterized by the fundamental principles of the Modern Movement architecture, characterized by the functionality, suitability to the climatic conditions of the environment and spatial fluidity.

The competition is open to CAAPPR members who have made significant contributions to the profession or to Puerto Rican society for at least 20 years of practice. The winner will be announced during “Architecture Week,” from Sept. 4-9.