Arecibo Water Park reopens after a year of closure

The Arecibo Water Park will reopen on Sept. 9 after being closed for nearly a year following the damage it sustained due to the passage of Hurricane María.

Repairs entailed a $200,000 investment, which the town obtained from an advance from its insurance company, Mayor Carlos Molina said. The park was one of the municipality’s insured properties.

“Hurricane María severely hit the park facilities, but the Arecibo Water Park had proved to be one of our most successful local companies and one that families most enjoyed,” Molina said.

“So we decided to restore it and we’re ready to again receive the public from Arecibo and Puerto Rico,” the mayor said.