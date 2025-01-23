Aristocrat Gaming launches NFL-themed slots in Puerto Rico

Antonio Vélez, director of operations at Aristocrat Gaming; Sigfrido de Jesús, manager of Casino del Mar at La Concha Resort; and Juan Carlos Santaella, interim executive director of the Puerto Rico Gaming Commission, during the launch of the NFL Triple Score slot machines.

NFL Triple Score machines in 13 casinos form part of the Jackpot del Encanto program.

Aristocrat Gaming has expanded its NFL-themed-slots franchise beyond the U.S. mainland with the launch of NFL Triple Score in Puerto Rico. The debut includes 13 casinos as part of the Jackpot del Encanto link, which is an interconnected network of slot machines with progressive jackpots across the island.

The launch was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 22 at Casino del Mar in La Concha Resort in San Juan. NFL Triple Score is showcased on the MarsX Portrait cabinet and features NFL-themed elements such as the “pick your team, play your team” option, complete with graphics, symbols and game footage from all 32 NFL teams.

“This launch is a major step forward in continuing our successful partnership with the NFL,” said Craig Toner, CEO of Aristocrat Gaming. “The NFL has immense popularity globally, with fans all across the world, and we are thrilled to now bring the game to a broader stage. We look forward to seeing the excitement from players in Puerto Rico and continuing the success our award-winning NFL portfolio has seen in North America.”

The Jackpot del Encanto program includes 344 slot machines in 20 casinos, with a progressive jackpot starting at $20,000. As part of the NFL Slots debut, 44 new football-themed machines are being added to 13 casinos, with plans for further expansion in terms of machines and locations.

The interim executive director of Puerto Rico’s Gaming Commission, Juan Carlos Santaella emphasized that the gaming industry is a major contributor to the local economy.

“In 2024, more than $170 million in profits were received, which were partially distributed to the University of Puerto Rico system, supporting its operational financing and educational programs; the Department of the Treasury; and the Tourism Company to promote the island as a tourist destination,” he said.

Santaella also noted that Jackpot del Encanto awarded $5 million in prizes last year.

Aristocrat Gaming emphasized its commitment to responsible gameplay, with a program focusing on compliance, customer empowerment and innovation. It added that the NFL also supports responsible gambling through its public awareness campaign, which includes resources at responsibleplay.org.

Following the Puerto Rico launch, Aristocrat Gaming plans to expand the NFL Slots franchise to markets in Latin America and Europe.

“We welcome this important step that fosters the growth of the industry while maintaining a responsible gaming environment. We are proud and pleased that Puerto Rico has been chosen by Aristocrat Gaming to introduce this business model,” Santaella added.