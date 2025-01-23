Yo! Mochi brings Japanese-style donuts, treats to Plaza Guaynabo

Héctor Westerband, the entrepreneur who brought the Yo! Mochi concept to Puerto Rico.

The shop brings its unique rice-flour donuts and plans at least two more locations in Puerto Rico.

Yo! Mochi, a donut shop offering some of the most unique sweets on the market, has officially opened its first of at least three planned locations in Puerto Rico at the Plaza Guaynabo shopping district.

The concept, which entailed a $180,000 investment, occupies about 1,000 square feet in a shared space with another restaurant, Gong Cha, next to Caribbean Cinemas.

Yo! Mochi employs 12 people, said Héctor Westerband, president of Mochi PR LLC, which struck a licensing agreement with Mochi Foods a year ago to introduce the brand’s distinctive products to Puerto Rico. Plans to introduce Yo! Mochi locally were announced last year, as previously reported by News is my Business.

The donuts, characterized by their round shape resembling a baby teether, come in a variety of flavors, including deep purple ube-glazed and ube cookies and cream, incorporating the distinct taste of Asian purple yam. Other flavors include cookies and cream, chocolate sprinkle, fruity pebbles, glazed, churro, and crème brûlée.

The Yo! Mochi donut combines the classic pastry with the unique texture of Japanese mochi, resulting in a product that is distinguished by its crispy exterior and a soft, fluffy interior. Made with Japanese rice flour, the donuts are described as “gluten-friendly” and slightly lower in calories.

Westerband, a self-described “die-hard entrepreneur,” became interested in the pastries after learning about the brand through its owner in Isabela last year. He later visited a store in Las Vegas to familiarize himself further. Yo! Mochi originated in Hawaii, and its recipes can be adapted to incorporate tropical and local flavors, such as guava and “tres leches,” he said.

The menu also includes other creations, such as Mochi waffles, Mochi dogs — which will soon feature breading made with chicharrón and fried plantains — as well as coffee and other beverages.

“We’re going to be switching flavors regularly, possibly every two weeks, depending on how customers like them,” Westerband said. He added that he plans to open additional locations in Caguas and Bayamón, which will feature drive-thru windows for added convenience.

Mochi PR LLC has partnered with Ballester Hermanos to import the approximately 50 ingredients required for its menu creations, Westerband confirmed.

