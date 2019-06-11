Ascend Hospice enters P.R. market through acquisition of Grace Hospice

June 11, 2019 327

Ascend Hospice, a hospice and palliative care provider with offices in seven states, is extending its services into and across Puerto Rico with the acquisition of Grace Hospice, based in San Juan.

The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“Ascend Hospice is dedicated to providing innovative, quality hospice and palliative care to the communities we serve to help patients live better lives,” the company said in a release.

The business will operate across the island under its new name, Grace Hospice Puerto Rico, and will provide hospice care to those with terminal diagnoses and palliative care to those suffering chronic pain.

“The need for quality hospice care in Puerto Rico has never been greater. Grace Hospice Puerto Rico will be able to provide quality healthcare to the communities and families on the island by providing the supportive care they need,” executives said.

“Our decision to extend our brand of hospice care to Puerto Rico came from a sincere desire to help by providing quality healthcare services on the island,” said Ascend Hospice President Anthony Spero.

“We’re confident that Ascend’s unique hospice programs will be embraced and help those who need our care,” he said. “Our programs are person-centered, so that each and every patient under our care receives services that are supportive, compassionate and meaningful. This holistic and personalized approach will bring comfort to patients, as well as their loved ones.”