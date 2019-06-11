Lin-Manuel Miranda invites tourists to visit P.R in 8-episode video series

June 11, 2019 227

Actor, songwriter and lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. and Discover Puerto Rico, released the complete series of short videos for the Internet entitled “Discover Puerto Rico with Lin-Manuel,” in which he invites people to visit the island.

The eight-episode series focuses on Puerto Rico as a world-class artistic, cultural and gastronomic destination, which in addition to having beaches and nature, it offers museums, theaters, concert halls, public art, the coffee industry, historic and business areas, among other attractions.

The videos can be seen in a special section of the Discover Puerto Rico website that also includes Lin-Manuel’s recommendations on what to do on the island, detailed information about the places that appear in the videos, information about the cultural and artistic rebirth of the Island, and a recount of the legacy of the Hamilton musical in Puerto Rico, including the creation of the Flamboyán Fund for the Arts and the production of NBC’s “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon on the island.

After a year of production, the locally produced mini-series — a collaboration between the Tourism Co. and the Miranda family — presents Puerto Rico’s natural, cultural and historical attributes, narrated by Lin-Manuel.

“During the months that preceded Hamilton’s debut in Puerto Rico, Lin-Manuel visited the island and was convinced that the best way to lead it to prosperity was to invite the world to know the essence of our land and people, urging them to visit us,” Tourism Co. Executive Director Carla Campos.

“In partnership with Discover Puerto Rico, this production will be part of the island’s ongoing marketing efforts,” she said.

Lin-Manuel is featured in videos with his father Luis Miranda, and a slew of local personalities including singer Lucecita Benítez, actress and singer Denise Quiñones, guitar player Luis Sanz, journalist Mariana Reyes, salsa singer Willito Otero, urban artist PJ Sin Suela, actress Isel Rodríguez, and agronomist and coffee producer José Alberto Atienza-Nicolau, among others.