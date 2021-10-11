ASCO Power Technologies contributes to microgrid solution for children’s shelter in Mayagüez

The children’s home needed a solution for the site’s frequent power outages.

New Jersey-based ASCO Power Technologies recently participated in the development of a solar panel grid for the Niños Jesús de Nazaret children’s shelter in Mayagüez, which was without power for months after Hurricane María struck in 2017 and has had no reliable source of power since.

The facility serves as a home and school for neglected children up to 11 years of age. Engineers without Borders collaborated with Affiliated Engineers Inc. ASCO Power Technologies, and others to design a microgrid power system that could be supplied by the normal utility source, operate independently using photovoltaic panels and storage batteries, or utilize backup power from an on-site generator.

The project team began work in 2018, and the microgrid equipment was installed and ready for startup in the Fall of 2020. To complete the project, the team specified a list of microgrid and critical power equipment that included inverters from Schneider Electric and SERIES 300 Automatic Transfer Switches donated by ASCO.

The facility can now operate for up to 12 hours on stored energy from a renewable source and can run continuously on a diesel generator for extended outages.

“Not only was an innovative design implemented between the inverters and two-ATS combination,” says Alberto G. Cordero, of Affiliated Engineers. “But the collaborative spirit of all the professionals and students was inspiring and an example to follow. The Hogar’s staff and children report nothing but many thanks and appreciation.”