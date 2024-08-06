ASEO PR launched to provide in-home nursing services in Puerto Rico

ASEO’s services are divided into three categories: basic, premium and VIP. The basic service includes body cleaning, skin hydration, hair care, mobility assistance, hygiene monitoring and counseling.

The company has 25 patients in different regions of the island.

With a particular focus on personal hygiene, Tanialee Sánchez and Sven Joel Cabassa-Cabán recently launched their company, ASEO PR, which is dedicated to serving elderly, bedridden or mobility-impaired patients of any age.

The company said it provides companionship, education and assistance, as well as “a helping hand, trust, professionalism, empathy, respect, compassion, encouragement, support and ethics” to the families in need of its services.

ASEO was born out of the personal needs of its founders, who have firsthand experience with the difficulties of caring for family members with special needs.

Sánchez’s grandmother suffers from advanced-stage Alzheimer’s disease, and Cabassa-Cabán’s grandmother suffered a stroke. Both situations required intensive care that was not easily available, leading them to start providing informal care, which eventually led to the creation of ASEO.

Sánchez holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing, a master’s in emergencies and trauma with a concentration in administration, and has experience in hospice as a visiting nurse and as a clinical supervisor.

Cabassa-Cabán earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing, a master’s in elderly care with a concentration in administration, and experience in hospice as a visiting nurse and in a nursing home.

Working as visiting nurses, Sánchez and Cabassa-Cabán realized the large number of elderly people in Puerto Rico who were not receiving the necessary support, especially due to the exodus of family members abroad. This motivated them to found ASEO with the aim of helping those who have no support.

“These personal experiences inspired them to create a company that offers not only quality care but also understanding and empathy for those facing similar situations,” they said.

ASEO operates on a private subscription model with monthly payments and is in the process of obtaining coverage from medical insurance plans. It has been offering service formally for about a year.

Its services are divided into three categories: basic, premium and VIP. The basic service includes body cleaning, skin hydration, hair care, mobility assistance, hygiene monitoring and counseling.

The premium service additionally offers oral hygiene, diaper changes, bed linen changes, daily vital signs recording and medication monitoring. For those seeking even more comprehensive care, the VIP services include basic manicures, haircuts, passive mobility exercises, circulatory massages, shaving, aromatherapy, and music therapy.

In addition to care services, ASEO offers workshops at homes, universities and schools to emphasize the importance of hygiene and elderly care. The founders said they strive to inspire other young people to pursue their dreams and serve as mentors to others.

The company has seven employees, including its founders. In June, they participated in Núcleo, a program of the “Centro para Emprendedores,” where they won first place in the “Pitch Deck” presentation.

ASEO has 25 patients in different regions of Puerto Rico. With an estimated investment of $30,000, the company’s future plans include developing an app, an online course for caregiver training, opening a center, and adding new services related to the well-being of participants.