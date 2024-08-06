Bacoa celebrates 5th anniversary with guest chefs, special events

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bacoa is located in Juncos, Puerto Rico.

The pioneering farm-to-table restaurant in Juncos will hold exclusive tastings.

Bacoa, one of the pioneering farm-to-table restaurants founded by Puerto Rican chefs Raúl Correa, René Marichal and Xavier Pacheco, is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a series of gastronomic events featuring guest chefs.

Throughout August, Bacoa will host exclusive tastings, each highlighting the creative talents of different chefs.

Over the past five years, Bacoa has become a culinary benchmark both in Puerto Rico and internationally, known for its dedication to using fresh, local ingredients.

“Since we opened in 2019, we have been dedicated to presenting a unique culinary experience that highlights the freshness and quality of local ingredients,” said Correa.

“In these five years, Bacoa has established strong ties with local farmers and producers, we have also harvested from our own gardens, ensuring that in each dish the most authentic flavors of our harvest are tasted,” the chef said.

Bacoa has received multiple recognitions, including being named one of the New York Times’ top 50 favorite restaurants in 2022.

“To celebrate this fifth anniversary, we wanted to have our fellow chefs as special guests to offer a true experience that reflects who we are,” Marichal said.

“Natalia Vallejo (Cocina Al Fondo), Guillermo López (Lala), Ángel David Moreno (El Gallo Pinto), Nasha Fondeur (The Condado Collection) and at the JungleBird bar and La Factoría will be with us. In addition, Rubén Guzmán (Leña), Daniel Maysonet (JungleBird), Juan Lebrón (Tía Dora), Giovanni Ventura (Aldeana), José Yoyo Hernández (Los Guapos), Joshua Agosto (Pollos Scharneco) and Kevin Roth (La Estación). For us it is a real honor that these colleagues accompany us in this celebration,” Marichal emphasized.

The anniversary events are scheduled as follows: On Aug. 15 at 6 p.m., a special five-course dinner will feature guest chefs Vallejo, López, Moreno and Fondeur. On Aug. 17 at 5:30 p.m., there will be a picnic with chef Roth from La Estación, a local market, and mixologists from La Factoría.

Finally, on Aug. 19, the “Bites & Drinks” event will take place, featuring mixologists from JungleBird and guest chefs Guzmán, Lebrón, Ventura, Hernández, Agosto, Maysonet, Marichal, and Bacoa’s founding chefs.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support we have received during these five years and invite you to join us in enjoying these celebrations and discovering why Bacoa has been a prominent place in the local gastronomic scene,” added Pacheco.