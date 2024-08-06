New execs named across sectors; employee achievements recognized

This edition of Climbing the Corporate Ladder features executive appointments in different sectors of the economy, while an automaker celebrates employees.

Lucien Pinto, incoming president and CEO for Ford Mexico, Puerto Rico, Central America and the Caribbean

Ford Motor Co. announces management changes

Ford Motor Company announced management changes in its operation, naming Lucien Pinto as president and CEO for Ford Mexico, Puerto Rico, Central America and the Caribbean, effective Oct. 1.

Pinto’s leadership has been “key to achieving important goals such as improving service excellence and repositioning the Ford brand, which is crucial to the company’s direction in this region,” the company stated.

He will lead operations and continue to drive the brand’s success, strengthen the region’s growth and attract the best talent to provide high-quality services and products globally.

Pinto’s experience will be instrumental in increasing Ford and Lincoln loyalty and satisfaction in the region. His strategy is focused on positioning aspirational and lifestyle brands with an optimized portfolio of what customers seek and need, as well as developing and producing innovative, top-quality products.

“It fills me with pride and emotion to assume leadership and continue with the positioning of a company with a legacy of almost 100 years in the region and that today has a strategic role at a global level, standing out for its talent, quality and ingenuity,” said Pinto.

Pinto joined Ford in 2000, beginning his career in the manufacturing area at the Ford Valencia plant in Venezuela, where he developed his systemic approach and discipline in Lean manufacturing. He served in various roles, including Manufacturing Planning and Logistics manager, production manager and plant manager.

During his time in manufacturing, he was recognized as Best Logistics Manager (2008) and Best Manufacturing Manager (2012) by the Venezuelan magazine Gerente.

In 2012, Pinto successfully transitioned to the commercial area, where he led the operations of Ford Customer Service Division (FCSD) in the Northern Group, which included Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Bolivia, Suriname and Guyana.

As director of Marketing and Sales in this region, he promoted the implementation of a self-financing strategy due to exchange controls in Venezuela, a process that was later replicated by other manufacturers to sustain the industry under challenging conditions.

Lucien joined the Ford Mexico team in 2017 as director of customer service for Mexico, Puerto Rico, Central America and the Caribbean. In 2019, he assumed leadership of the marketing and sales team in the country.

Marizaida Sánchez-Cesáreo, treasurer of the International Union of Psychological Science

1st Puerto Rican named to Int’l Union of Psychological Science board

Dr. Marizaida Sánchez-Cesáreo has been elected as treasurer of the International Union of Psychological Science (IUPsyS), becoming the first Puerto Rican woman to hold a leadership position in the organization, which unites professionals and associations dedicated to mental health worldwide.

In her role, Sánchez-Cesáreo will promote an agenda representing Caribbean identities in international psychology, bringing new resources to the institution, and foster collaborations with other organizations.

“The International Union of Psychological Science has tremendous potential to engage in collective impact efforts to attract new members, expand its capacity and consolidate its position as a global psychology representative,” said Sánchez-Cesáreo, who is the CEO of Grupo Nexos, a Puerto Rican nonprofit organization providing consulting, capacity building and evaluation services using evidence-based practices.

“I look forward to contributing to the organization’s growth and the advancement of a diverse agenda on the issues driving our profession and impacting the countries of our region,” she added.

Sánchez-Cesáreo holds a doctorate in community clinical psychology with a specialization in Women’s Studies from DePaul University in Chicago. Besides leading Grupo Nexos, she chairs the Governor’s Advisory Council on Juvenile Justice Prevention. She has played a key role in the local creation and dissemination of evidence-based practices.

Recognized for her contributions to public health, she has initiated more than 50 community health projects grounded in the collective impact framework.

Her election took place during the 33rd International Congress of Psychology, recently held in Prague, Czech Republic. The organization elected its board of directors to drive the entity’s strategic plans for the next four years. The Congress brought together more than 4,000 psychology professionals from around the world.

Pontifical Catholic University President José A. Frontera-Agenjo

Pontifical Catholic University names new president

Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico (PUCPR, in Spanish) announced the appointment of its new president, José Antonio Frontera-Agenjo, who currently serves as vice president of Administrative Affairs.

Frontera-Agenjo succeeds Jorge Iván Vélez-Arocho, who is retiring after 14 years. His designation for a six-year term begins on Aug. 6.

Frontera-Agenjo has also served as dean and professor at the PUCPR Law School and as dean of Administration at the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez.

He was selected from six candidates following a thorough selection process involving all sectors linked to the university community and the Church.

“It’s a privilege to take the reins of this institution, which has a great legacy of commitment to Puerto Rico and that continues to actively contribute to the island,” Frontera-Agenjo said.

“I assume this position aware of the responsibility that it entails, and I will work, together with the university community, to continue providing an education of excellence and expanding service and the relationship with the community,” he added.

Frontera-Agenjo holds a bachelor of science in business administration with a concentration in accounting (2000, UPR-Mayagüez), a Juris Doctor degree (2003, UPR-Río Piedras) and a master’s degree in law with a specialty in International Commercial Law (2005, Erasmus Universiteit, Rotterdam, Netherlands). He has also completed the teaching hours for a doctor of law degree from the University of Valladolid.

Eduardo Cancela, general manager and vice president of sales for SBS Puerto Rico

SBS names GM, VP of sales

Spanish Broadcasting System Inc. announced the appointment of Eduardo Cancela as general manager and vice president of sales for SBS Puerto Rico, effective immediately.

In his new management role, Cancela assumes the responsibility of supervising all business units and departments at SBS Puerto Rico, implementing strategic planning in the sales department.

As part of his objectives, the senior executive will work closely with all departments to maintain leadership in sales and projects that keep the stations in Puerto Rico active.

“Cancela is a strategic, dynamic and experienced media leader who has earned the appreciation and respect of all his colleagues in the entertainment industry, co-workers and each of the clients and agencies to whom he has always provided quality service during his business career,” the company stated.

SBS noted that the senior executive “has excelled in each position he has held” for more than 30 years, assuming ascending responsibilities and contributing to the definition and implementation of all proposed initiatives, demonstrating exemplary leadership.

From 1993 to 1996, he served as sales manager at KVEA in Los Angeles, California. He also served from 1996 to 1999 as general manager and sales manager at KLAX 97.9 FM in Los Angeles. Subsequently, he worked at the Azteca América station in Miami, Florida, until 2014 and then continued his work as national sales manager for SBS until early July 2024.

Antilles Power Depot President Carlos Rivera

Antilles Power Depot names new president

Carlos Rivera-Vélez was recently named new President for Antilles Power Depot, a generator sales and services company.

Rivera-Vélez has served as chairman of the board for the Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association and the Medical Device Cluster. His career includes significant roles in the pharmaceutical, medical, electronics and consulting fields.

Among them are CEO for The Foundation Global Group, head of operations for Latin America at Stryker Corp. and vice president of operations and general manager at Edwards Lifesciences Corp. in California and the Caribbean.

“With 30 years of progressive activity in the Caribbean, Antilles Power will benefit from Rivera-Vélez’s leadership in navigating new growth and geographical expansion opportunities,” the company stated.

Toyota recognizes dealership employees

Based on last year’s sales results, Toyota of Puerto Rico recognized the network’s employees with its Toyota and Lexus Dealer Recognition Program, which seeks to highlight the highest standards of the automotive industry in car sales, parts, service and automotive technicians.

“Our teams remain focused on meeting the demands of our customers, not only by introducing new products, but also by maintaining optimal levels in parts and service operations. This is why we see it as important to recognize the dedication of our dealers,” said Dany Oliva, senior operations manager of Toyota of Puerto Rico.

To qualify for the awards, dealership employees must complete Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) certifications of their knowledge and mastery in handling the company’s products and services. All dealers in the Toyota and Lexus network in Puerto Rico participate in this event.

Among the highest awards given was the operational excellence award in the service, parts and sales categories. The dealers recognized for service were Autocentro Toyota, Adriel Toyota of Barranquitas, Calesa Motors, MVP Toyota, and Pepe Abad Toyota. In the sales category, the standout dealers included Tocars Vega Baja, Autocentro Toyota, Braulio Agosto Motors, Tocars Toyota, and Triangle Toyota.

Finally, in the parts category, the recognized dealers were Braulio Agosto Motors, Tocars Toyota, Tocars Vega Baja, Pepe Abad Toyota and Lexus of Ponce.