Pontifical Catholic University makes $57.5M in infrastructure investments

Contributor December 9, 2021
From left: Armando Rodríguez-Torres, Jorge Iván Vélez-Arocho, and José Frontera, vice president of administrative affairs.

The Pontifical Catholic University is embarking on a three-year development plan at three of its campuses that will entail a $57.5 million investment, school officials announced.

The modernization of multiple structures, new technologies and the construction of a building that will house innovative science laboratories are elements of the project.

The funding for the more than 30 planned projects for the university’s three campuses come from several allocations, including the Cares Act, the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II (HEERF II) Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021 (CRRSAA), and the college’s own capital improvements reserves.

“Today we are creating the university of the future, with a new façade and better access entrances to the Ponce campus, a millionaire investment in technologies with more than 178 smart classrooms, and the comprehensive modernization of several university buildings, libraries, student residences, in addition to the construction of a structure in tune with the demands of the 21st century, new laboratories for the School of Natural Sciences,” Vélez-Arocho said.

“We’re halfway through our third year of work on a five-year project, overcoming unimaginable challenges to complete a major upgrade for our students and for the entire university community,” he said, adding that one of the elements that has contributed to the speed of these works is the university’s own investment.

“The University has a solid financial position, free of debt. So we have allocated our internal investments in innovative spaces with the latest technology and cutting-edge infrastructure,” he said.

Meanwhile, Armando Rodríguez-Torres, director of the university’s Department of Infrastructure and Conservation, explained that the process of inspections, claims and repairs continues because of Hurricane María and the earthquakes.

“Likewise, we work with capital improvement projects, that is, in designs, auctions and construction. Among the repair work for damage caused by Hurricane María are the repairs at the Sports and Cultural Complex,” said Rodríguez-Torres.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
