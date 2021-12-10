Corcoran Group enters Puerto Rico real estate market

From left: Stephanie Anton, senior vice president of Corcoran Affiliates, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, and Blanca López-Pierluisi, head of Corcoran Puerto Rico.

Corcoran Group, LLC announced the continuation of its global expansion by adding its newest affiliate and entrance into Puerto Rico with the launch of Corcoran Puerto Rico.

The Corcoran Group President Pamela Liebman said the event “represents yet another milestone in the firm’s expansion and perfectly complements its growing Caribbean footprint.”

The affiliate is led by Blanca Hebé López-Pierluisi, a former Corcoran affiliated agent and Puerto Rican native, who returned to the island after working on several new development projects with Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group in New York City.

“I’m always thrilled when one of our own finds their way back to us, so to be joining forces with Blanca to bring Corcoran Puerto Rico to life is truly special,” said Liebman. “Continuing to create more opportunities for all of our affiliated agents and clients is at the center of this growth, and I have no doubt that this new talented team will bring the Corcoran brand to the region in a strong and exciting way.”

Corcoran Puerto Rico serves several areas including Dorado, Guaynabo, Old San Juan, and Isabela. The firm formerly known as Gramercy Real Estate Group was founded in 2016 and specializes in both high-end home sales and rentals, with strong relationships with local developers. The firm has already sold $50 million in real estate this year, officials said.”

“We are so eager to put Puerto Rico – the ‘all-star island’ – on the map with this new endeavor as Corcoran Puerto Rico. This is such a prime opportunity for growth, particularly given the current boom in real estate here on the island,” said Pierluisi, owner and broker of record for Corcoran Puerto Rico.

“I’m very eager for what’s ahead and am so grateful for my experience as a Corcoran agent in New York City. I know the people and believe strongly in our collective philosophy, which makes me even prouder to represent the brand in my home of Puerto Rico,” she said.