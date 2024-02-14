The ICON in Condado surpasses 50% reservation milestone

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Apartments in The ICON boast panoramic views of the ocean and the Condado area, thanks to the thanks to floor-to-ceiling glass.

With a more than $70 million investment, The ICON building, which is under construction in San Juan, Puerto Rico’s Condado area, has more than half of its units reserved, with half of those from Puerto Rican buyers, its developer announced.

Prices for units that feature two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms at the Ashford Avenue building started at $1.2 million. Among the apartments sold is one of two 4,524-square-foot two-story penthouses with 1,300-square-foot balconies.

A team of Puerto Rican firms, led by RioBlanco Capital and designed by J-Arkiteks, is developing the 30 luxury apartments across the building’s 15 floors.

RioBlanco Capital has created about 200 direct and indirect jobs and collaborates with more than 20 Puerto Rican suppliers, such as Green Window and Deya Elevators.

Gabriel Jiménez, co-founder of RioBlanco Capital, emphasized the project’s appeal, noting its modern architecture and amenities such as a children’s playground, gym, business lounge and rooftop pool.

He also pointed out that each apartment’s appliances represent a $150,000 investment, underlining the project’s commitment to quality and luxury

The project is being built by Desarrollos Metropolitanos and marketed by Corcoran Puerto Rico.

“We see in The ICON a world-class architectural design that is extremely attractive to people of different ages who are ready to enjoy urban life and the benefits it offers,” explained Blanca López-Pierluisi, founder of Corcoran Puerto Rico.

The project incorporates high-quality materials and finishes, with a focus on comfort and efficiency, including a large-capacity backup generator, a cistern and concierge service.

The apartments offer panoramic views and prioritize privacy, with each bedroom having a private bathroom. Kitchens feature Italian Boffi and Monogram appliances, with discreet paneling and some units including a wine cooler.

The ICON is slated for completion next year.