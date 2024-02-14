Type to search

HUD awards $1M to revitalize Manatí’s downtown district

Contributor February 14, 2024
The funding will assist Manatí in redeveloping 14 affordable housing units on sites spread throughout the municipality’s Main Street area. (Credit: Municipality of Manati's Facebook page.)

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced that the Municipality of Manatí will receive a $1 million award from the 2023 Hope VI Main Street grant.

The funding will help Manatí redevelop 14 affordable housing units.

“HUD understands the importance of preserving the character of our nation’s main streets as we work to increase the supply of affordable housing in small towns and rural communities,” said Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “Those who live in a community now deserve to benefit from new investments and improvements.”

“The affordable housing units that will be redeveloped in Manatí’s main street area will bring stability of having a home to the families and vitality to the neighborhood,” said Southeast Administrator Jennifer R. Collins. “These funds go to the core of small communities, helping revitalize structures that are crucial to its population in their day-to-day activities.”

The grant is part of $2 million awarded to three grantees, with the cities of Emporia and Caney in Kansas each receiving $500,000. These grants will aim to rejuvenate older downtown business districts and develop affordable housing while maintaining the area’s traditional and historic character.

The funds can be used for new affordable housing or to convert obsolete or surplus commercial spaces or extremely substandard, vacant housing into affordable housing units.

The awarded funds must support local governments with ongoing Main Street area rejuvenation projects, adhering to specific population and public housing unit limits. Main Street housing units must be affordable for the initial residents occupying the project.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
