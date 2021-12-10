Type to search

In-Brief

World Central Kitchen marks the holidays at its Santurce food market

Contributor December 10, 2021
Located at the Miramar Food Truck Park near Condado Lagoon, the market offers a variety of local products such as fruits, vegetables, eggs, cheeses, yogurts, fish, meats, and other artisanal goods from all over the island.

Chef Ventura Vivoni will combine forces with a group of local food producers at the Mercado de Alimentos Santurce, World Central Kitchen’s food market in San Juan, on Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Starting at 11 a.m., Vivoni will host a live cooking demonstration using fresh ingredients from the market “to give holiday favorites a local twist,” organizers said.

Shoppers will also find 'pasteles' — a local Christmas favorite.

Vivoni was part of WCK’s #ChefsForPuertoRico relief team which served nearly 4 million meals when the organization led its food relief efforts on the island following Hurricane María.

WCK has made a long-term commitment to improve Puerto Rico’s food security through the Food Producer Network, which offers small-scale food-related businesses access to financial support, capacity-building opportunities, and volunteers.

Since 2018, WCK has invested more than $2.5 million through grants for food producers in Puerto Rico and in 2020 established the food market to increase access to local products in San Juan.

Starting January, the market will be held every second and fourth Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

