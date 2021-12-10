YouTube Shorts Creators Fund comes to Puerto Rico

This new expansion of the fund includes 74 new countries, including Bolivia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Venezuela. (Credit: Rafael Henrique | Dreamstime.com)

The YouTube Shorts Creators Fund, a $100 million initiative aimed at rewarding creators who publish unique and original Shorts for their contributions, will be available in Puerto Rico starting this month, the company announced.

Anyone can participate in the fund by creating one-of-a-kind Shorts for the YouTube community, if they meet the eligibility requirements, including but not limited to:

Original content, that has not been uploaded in other channels and that does not have watermarks or logos of external platforms.

All Shorts will be considered based on performance each month they receive views, not just the month they were uploaded.

Eligibility is updated monthly, so if requirements are not met one month, the next may be achieved.

Each month YouTube will reach out to thousands of creators whose content on Shorts has received the most interactions and views to reward them for their contributions. The company will also ask these creators to share their feedback so that it can continue to improve the product experience, the company noted.

This fund is not limited to creators who participate in the YouTube Partner Program, but is open to all who create original content for Shorts and adhere to its Community Guidelines.

This new expansion of the fund includes 74 new countries, including Bolivia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Venezuela.

YouTube has helped a generation of creators and artists turn their creativity into business. It has paid more than $30 billion to creators, artists, and media companies in the past three years, and “remains deeply committed to supporting the next generation of mobile creators with Shorts.”