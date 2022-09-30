Type to search

Cooperativa Orgánica Madre Tierra to host farmers markets

Contributor September 30, 2022
Vendors will not be charged to set up their tables, but to participate they must send an email or call 787-205-1740 to submit their information.

The Cooperativa Orgánica Madre Tierra announced it will host its Solidarity Markets Oct. 2, 16 and 30 at the Placita Roosevelt in San Juan, to support Puerto Rico’s agroecological community after Hurricane Fiona, as well as to mark co-ops month.

The events will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. those Sundays.

During the month of October, the markets will be open to the participation of ecological or organic farmers without necessarily being members of the co-op, but with the requirement that their offer be 100% local and using agroecological practices, the nonprofit stated.

Vendors will not be charged to set up their tables, but to participate they must send an email or call 787-205-1740 to submit their information.

“The support of our public will be essential to sustain this initiative, which is why we request your attendance to the markets and your valuable contribution through donations to our ATH Móvil, under /cooporganicamadretierra,” said Dayna Rivera, the co-op’s chairwoman and a farmer and producer partner from the town of Utuado.

