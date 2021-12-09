Type to search

Puerto Rico gets $5.1M federal allocation for tourism pandemic recovery

December 9, 2021
“The coronavirus pandemic devasted the travel and tourism industry – the linchpin of many local economies across the country,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo.

The US Department of Commerce has awarded Puerto Rico $5.1 million through the American Rescue Plan to “integrate tourism into distressed urban areas with activities that focus on local artists, cultural influences, and community involvement.”

The funds are part of a global $196 million in American Rescue Plan State Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation grants to 24 states and territories.

“Rebuilding the travel and tourism industry is a key component of the Biden Administration’s plan to build back better and restore the competitiveness of the United States on the global stage,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo.

“The State Tourism grants give states and territories the flexible opportunity to boost their local tourism industry and ensure that jobs are restored, and tourists return safely,” she said.

The funds are part of EDA’s $750 million American Rescue Plan Travel, Tourism & Outdoor Recreation program, which includes $510 million in State Tourism grants. These investments will support marketing, infrastructure, workforce, and other projects to rejuvenate safe leisure, business, and international travel. With today’s awards, all 59 states and territories have received State Tourism grants, the agency confirmed.

Last month, 34 states and the District of Columbia received a total of $314 million as part of the first batch of awards.

Projects vary in scope based on locally driven needs.

