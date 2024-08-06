Type to search

The Summ: Student Experience Summit 2024 slated for Sept. 5-6

NIMB Staff August 6, 2024
During this fair, students will be able to participate in exhibitions, interactive pavilions, simultaneous workshops and receive product samples.

The educational fair aims to guide young people in their decision-making and help them build their professional futures.

The Summ: Student Experience Summit, an event designed to guide young people on their professional futures, will return for its third edition on Sept. 5-6 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., organizers announced. 

This student fair, where industry and profession merge, will feature exhibitions, interactive pavilions and simultaneous workshops. Attendees can also enjoy immersive experiences in spaces that simulate real work environments.

“The main objective is to provide students with tools to visualize their professional future and acquire a concrete idea of what awaits them, allowing them to make informed decisions regarding their professional career,” organizers stated.

Stephanie Pérez, co-producer of the event, said, “The Summ: Student Experience Summit is an invaluable opportunity for students to immerse themselves in experiences that reflect professional reality. Our commitment is to inspire and guide young people, providing them with the tools and connections necessary for them to make informed decisions about their academic and professional future.” 

This edition introduces new initiatives, including the “Job Fair Corner” where students can explore internship and job opportunities, and “Mentors Talks,” areas for students to hear testimonies from professionals in various industries and network.

“The past two years we’ve had an excellent attendance of students from both public and private schools. We’ve already confirmed the participation of 18 educational institutions from Puerto Rico and three from the United States, which will allow attendees to have a wide variety of alternatives to evaluate,” said Jonnathan Falcón, co-producer of the event.

At the summit, students can complete their admissions process for the university of their choice. Additionally, the HETS Student Leadership Showcase will promote access to free online student services, supporting academic goals through lectures and presentations of innovative projects.

Also new this year is “FAFSA Ready: Everything parents need to know,” which will offer detailed, practical guidance to help parents manage and maximize financial aid for their children’s college education.

The event will also feature a panel titled “Educational Forecast: Innovation and Relevance of Formal Education,” where the presidents of the island’s main academic institutions will share their vision for the future of education, emphasizing the importance of innovation and the continued relevance of formal education.

NIMB Staff
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
