Puerto Rico Eye Institute launches 1st adjustable intraocular lens on the island

The first surgery of this type to be performed by retina specialists and medical directors is scheduled for early August.

The new technology offers personalized vision optimization post-cataract surgery.

The Puerto Rico Eye Institute in Caguas has announced that it is now offering the Light Adjustable Lens, described as “the first adjustable intraocular lens that allows the doctor to optimize a patient’s vision after cataract surgery.”

“This advanced technology offers many patients the opportunity to avoid having to wear glasses for life after cataract surgery,” said Carlos J. Fernández-Santos, a retina specialist at the Puerto Rico Eye Institute. “This is through an intraocular lens that offers the most advanced precision and unique customization for each patient. It is especially useful for patients who have undergone refractive surgery, as they now have the opportunity for better vision.”

Fernández-Santos highlighted that the availability of this technology in Puerto Rico places the institute “on par with the most advanced ophthalmological centers in the world. There’s no longer a reason to have surgery outside of Puerto Rico.”

The first surgery using the Light Adjustable Lens by retina specialists and medical directors is scheduled for early August.

The Light Adjustable Lens offers several benefits, including precise adaptation of postoperative vision, reducing the need for glasses or contact lenses, Fernández-Santos said.

The physician noted that the lens’ adjustable nature provides a personalized solution that can meet the specific visual needs of each patient, resulting in more satisfactory outcomes and an improved quality of life.