Petco Love donates to San Juan Animal Protection and Adoption Center

Petco Love finds homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like the San Juan Animal Adoption and Protection Center.

The contribution aims to help with the welfare of homeless animals.

The San Juan Animal Protection and Adoption Center has received a $2,500 grant from Petco Love to support its animal protection and welfare initiatives in San Juan.

Petco Love is a nonprofit dedicated to animal welfare in the United States. It says it champions change for pets by “using the power of love to create stronger, healthier pet families and communities.”

“We’re deeply grateful for the support we have received from Petco Love. This $2,500 grant will help the center improve and expand services, especially our efforts to protect lives,” said Thomas González-Meléndez, director of the San Juan Animal Protection and Adoption Center.

“We’re confident that this will be the beginning of a great relationship between the Municipality of San Juan and Petco Love,” he added.

Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested more than $375 million in animal adoption and welfare efforts. In addition, Petco Love partners with retailer Petco and more than 4,000 organizations across North America, facilitating the adoption of more than 6.7 million pets to date, it stated.

“Our contribution to the San Juan Animal Adoption and Protection Center is part of the more than $15 million in investments recently announced by Petco Love to empower local organizations across the nation. This is part of our commitment to create a future where no pet is ever needlessly euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love.

“Our local investments are just one part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive change with us to save lives. We founded Petco Love Lost, a database for finding lost pets that uses image recognition technology to simplify the search for pets,” she added.