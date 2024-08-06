Type to search

In-Brief

Petco Love donates to San Juan Animal Protection and Adoption Center

NIMB Staff August 6, 2024
Petco Love finds homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like the San Juan Animal Adoption and Protection Center.

The contribution aims to help with the welfare of homeless animals.

The San Juan Animal Protection and Adoption Center has received a $2,500 grant from Petco Love to support its animal protection and welfare initiatives in San Juan.

Petco Love is a nonprofit dedicated to animal welfare in the United States. It says it champions change for pets by “using the power of love to create stronger, healthier pet families and communities.”

“We’re deeply grateful for the support we have received from Petco Love. This $2,500 grant will help the center improve and expand services, especially our efforts to protect lives,” said Thomas González-Meléndez, director of the San Juan Animal Protection and Adoption Center.

“We’re confident that this will be the beginning of a great relationship between the Municipality of San Juan and Petco Love,” he added.

Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested more than $375 million in animal adoption and welfare efforts. In addition, Petco Love partners with retailer Petco and more than 4,000 organizations across North America, facilitating the adoption of more than 6.7 million pets to date, it stated.

“Our contribution to the San Juan Animal Adoption and Protection Center is part of the more than $15 million in investments recently announced by Petco Love to empower local organizations across the nation. This is part of our commitment to create a future where no pet is ever needlessly euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love.

“Our local investments are just one part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive change with us to save lives. We founded Petco Love Lost, a database for finding lost pets that uses image recognition technology to simplify the search for pets,” she added.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

San Patricio Plaza donates $22K to Pet SOS Foundation
NIMB Staff June 7, 2024
Univ. of Puerto Rico opens lab, auditorium with $1M Banco Popular donation
NIMB Staff May 17, 2024
Teselta donates $10K to Mech-Tech College as part of alliance
Contributor April 10, 2024
Bayer Fund awards 3rd grant to Puerto Rico Composta
Contributor February 15, 2024

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPONSORED QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Quote of the Week sponsor.

“Our mission at the Trust is to invest, facilitate and develop the capabilities necessary to continuously advance Puerto Rico’s economy and the well-being of its citizens through innovation-based enterprises, science, technology, research and public health.

 

Helping researchers find new routes for their inventions is a vital task that we are very pleased to do, as it yields significant returns on investment and generates new intellectual property for science and the economy.”

 

– Lucy Crespo, chief executive officer of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust, referring to the nonprofit’s commitment to supporting researchers, as is the case with the EnTRUST Life Science Accelerator boot camp, which awards $75,000 each to five teams for their potential in technology transfer and commercialization.

Related Stories

San Patricio Plaza donates $22K to Pet SOS Foundation
Univ. of Puerto Rico opens lab, auditorium with $1M Banco Popular donation
Teselta donates $10K to Mech-Tech College as part of alliance
Bayer Fund awards 3rd grant to Puerto Rico Composta
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.