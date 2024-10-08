Pontifical Catholic University seeks job opportunities for law school grads

The Pontifical Catholic University in Ponce

The event organized by the school’s Office of Professional Development and Employment will be held Oct. 10-16.

Representatives of law firms, as well as public and private sector employers, will offer workshops, conferences and career guidance to students and graduates of the Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico Law School on internship opportunities and legal jobs available.

The event, organized by the school’s Office of Professional Development and Employment, will take place from Oct. 10-16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the Dean’s Gallery at the Ponce campus.

In addition to job and internship information, the event will feature several workshops, said Jashira Acevedo, coordinator of the Office of Professional Development and Employment.

“The legal world is very competitive, offering a wide range of job opportunities in all areas. That’s why we want to provide our students and graduates with the best tools to strengthen their resumes, put them in contact with entities and open doors for them,” Acevedo said.

Students and graduates are encouraged to bring their resumes for evaluation to help highlight their skills as they seek employment.