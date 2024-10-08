Type to search

In-Brief

Pontifical Catholic University seeks job opportunities for law school grads

NIMB Staff October 8, 2024
The Pontifical Catholic University in Ponce

The event organized by the school’s Office of Professional Development and Employment will be held Oct. 10-16.

Representatives of law firms, as well as public and private sector employers, will offer workshops, conferences and career guidance to students and graduates of the Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico Law School on internship opportunities and legal jobs available.

The event, organized by the school’s Office of Professional Development and Employment, will take place from Oct. 10-16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the Dean’s Gallery at the Ponce campus.

In addition to job and internship information, the event will feature several workshops, said Jashira Acevedo, coordinator of the Office of Professional Development and Employment.

“The legal world is very competitive, offering a wide range of job opportunities in all areas. That’s why we want to provide our students and graduates with the best tools to strengthen their resumes, put them in contact with entities and open doors for them,” Acevedo said.

Students and graduates are encouraged to bring their resumes for evaluation to help highlight their skills as they seek employment.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Claro Puerto Rico to host job fair to fill 200 positions
Contributor June 5, 2024
Job fair slated to fill restaurant jobs at LMM airport
Contributor May 22, 2024
CTS to host fair for 80 Muñoz Marín Airport jobs
NIMB Staff March 14, 2024
Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico to hold job fair on Oct. 17
NIMB Staff October 4, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

“Employers should know that the U.S. Department of Labor takes misclassifying employees as independent contractors very seriously. Attempts to avoid complying with the law will be met with litigation to ensure that workers receive the wages they’re owed.”

— Jeffrey S. Rogoff, regional solicitor, U.S. Labor Department 

Related Stories

Claro Puerto Rico to host job fair to fill 200 positions
Job fair slated to fill restaurant jobs at LMM airport
CTS to host fair for 80 Muñoz Marín Airport jobs
Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico to hold job fair on Oct. 17
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.