DDEC to host job fair during SESA Summit

A second job fair will be held Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Plaza Río Hondo in Bayamón.

The event at the Puerto Rico Convention Center targets professionals who are looking for jobs in the energy sector.

The Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish) will hold two job fairs as part of its “Conexión Laboral” tour. The first event will take place on Nov. 20 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Puerto Rico Convention Center, in collaboration with the Solar and Energy Storage Association (SESA) Summit team.

“Conexión Laboral” administers federal funds under Title I of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act and aims to develop workforce talent by investing in education, training and employment.

The event targets professionals in the energy sector and will feature such companies as LUMA Energy, IBTS, Bright Panel, Home Power and Windmar Home, offering 300 vacancies in various areas including engineering, project coordination, sales, marketing, accounting, purchasing and contracting.

A second job fair will be held Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Plaza Río Hondo in Bayamón. This event will feature more than 60 employers from various economic sectors offering immediate job opportunities.

“We invite job seekers to participate in the ‘Conexión Laboral’ fairs, which offer all the services for successful recruitment,” said DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre. “At the DDEC, we continue to support the growth of the private sector by bringing it closer to people interested in joining the workforce or seeking new professional opportunities.”

Jenny Mar Cañón-Feliciano, deputy secretary of Federal Programs and director of “Conexión Laboral,” highlighted the fairs’ comprehensive services.

“Participants find everything in one place, such as help with preparing their resumes, a variety of job offers, interviews with employers, educational workshops … among other services. It’s a unique opportunity to obtain a job, so we encourage citizens to attend and evaluate the positions we have available.”