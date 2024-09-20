Type to search

GyftGram expands its restaurant partnerships

NIMB Staff September 20, 2024
Marisel Polanco and Kevin Malley, founders of GyftGram, present their digital gift card platform.

The digital gift card platform already works with more than 30 establishments in Puerto Rico and New York to grow their visibility and sales.

GyftGram, a digital gift card platform for restaurants, was co-founded by Puerto Rican Marisel Polanco and Kevin Malley to transform the gastronomic industry through digital gift card technology.

The platform has already partnered with more than 30 restaurants in Puerto Rico and New York, including Bacoa, Chocobar Cortés, Tijuanas, La Santurcina, Cuela Coffee Shop, and BondST. It aims to help local and international restaurants increase their sales.

GyftGram was launched in 2020 as a solution for local restaurant owners, providing them with a new way to offer dining experiences, a feature previously dominated by larger chains and franchises.

Polanco and Malley were motivated to create an accessible and easy-to-use platform to helping local restaurants improve their visibility and expand their offerings.

“With this platform, we aim to reach more restaurants on the island and in Latin America,” Polanco said. “Our plan is to add a dozen more restaurants in the coming months and for our system to become an alternative for gifts and/or payments for customers.”

The platform allows customers to purchase and send digital gift cards in minutes, and is designed to be user-friendly for both restaurant staff and users, “turning simple gifts into meaningful dining experiences,” reads the news release.

The company has also participated in accelerator programs such as Puerto Rico’s parallel18 and Techstars, which it completed in May in Oakland, California. Techstars, known for its selective acceptance rate, collaborated with GyftGram to develop new tools aimed at transforming diner engagement, loyalty and payment systems for the restaurant industry.

