Mortgage Bankers School partners with Dale Carnegie to offer training

A Dale Carnegie seminar for Mortgage Bankers Association members.

The seminars are designed to strengthen the leadership skills of mortgage professionals in Puerto Rico.

The Mortgage Bankers School in Puerto Rico has announced a collaboration with Dale Carnegie Training to offer a series of seminars aimed at improving the effectiveness of mortgage professionals on the island.

“We’re very excited to partner with Dale Carnegie Training, whose proven focus on leadership training and professional development perfectly complements our mission of promoting excellence in the mortgage sector,” said Ricardo Negrón, executive director of the Puerto Rico Mortgage Bankers Association.

Founded in 1912, Dale Carnegie Training has a global reputation for leadership and sales training, with more than nine million graduates.

The partnership is expected to provide mortgage professionals with tools to improve their communication and leadership capabilities, executives said.

“This collaboration with Dale Carnegie Training marks a milestone in our strategy to offer high-quality educational resources to our members. We firmly believe that these seminars will provide valuable tools that will boost both professional growth and personal success,” added Pedro “Peter” Torres, president of the Mortgage Bankers Association.

The corporate headquarters of Dale Carnegie Training in New York will work closely with the Mortgage Bankers School to tailor the programs specifically for the mortgage industry in Puerto Rico.

Seminars will begin next month. For more information on registration, call 787-753-9327.