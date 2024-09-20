AgroHack Meetups to focus on innovation, tech for agriculture in Puerto Rico

Ricardo Fernández, president of Puerto Rico Farm Credit, speaks at an AgroHack event.

The event series will connect entrepreneurs with investors and showcase advances in AI, robotics and agribusinesses.

Agricultural entrepreneurs will have the chance to connect with investors and access information on innovative, technological and artificial intelligence proposals for agribusinesses at the AgroHack Meetups 2024 series in Puerto Rico.

“The agricultural revolution in the Caribbean is already here in Puerto Rico,” said Carlos Cobián, executive director of AgroHack Meetups. “Agriculture is the essential vehicle for sustainable economic development. AgroHack provides the necessary tools, knowledge and connections to catalyze that growth for both experienced farmers and the many young agrobusiness owners who have their sights set on boosting their agricultural projects.”

AgroHack, which began in 2016 as an agricultural innovation platform for the Caribbean, returns this year with four meetup events in Bayamón, Caguas, Ponce and Mayagüez, running from September to November.

In the related news release, Cobián noted: “Successful projects of agro-entrepreneurs emerged from the previous events, whose stories we want to share at the AgroHack Meetups. We are renewing ourselves and we have a lot to offer in the area of marketing and innovation, to present how social networks, artificial intelligence and robotics are revolutionizing agriculture.

“In addition, for networking, they will be able to connect with investors, startups and industry leaders, as well as learn about financing opportunities for agribusinesses. It is an essential event for every agrobusiness who seeks to innovate and be visionary by taking advantage of the best available resources.”

Ricardo Fernández, president of the Puerto Rico Farm Credit, which is sponsoring the events, added: “We have already seen the success of these events and reaffirm our commitment to agricultural innovation, which is helping to forge a future of sustainable agriculture for the island.”

The agricultural cooperative has worked with farmers for more than 100 years, financing farms, equipment, rural residences and other operational needs. New information about financial support services will be available at the meetups.

The AgroHack Meetups will be held at Engine4 in Bayamón on Sept. 26, C3Tec in Caguas on Oct. 10, Complejo Ferial in Ponce on Oct. 24, and the University of Puerto Rico’s Mayagüez campus on Nov. 14.

These four meetings serve as a prelude to the AgroHack conference planned for 2025, which is aimed at agribusiness entrepreneurs from Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.