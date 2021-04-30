DaleCarnegie launches youth leadership course in Puerto Rico

The course, which begins May 29, 2021, is eligible for 1 credit hour per college semester in oral communication for most universities in the United States.

For the first time in Puerto Rico, Dale Carnegie, the training organization for individuals and corporations based on a high-performance methodology, will offer Generation.Next, a youth leadership development course, an online seminar for teenagers from 14 to 18 years old.

“Soft skills are a combination of interpersonal, social and communication skills, personality traits, social intelligence, and emotional intelligence that allow a person to work well with others. Education in soft skills is essential in a curriculum since they contribute to 85% of success in life. Dale Carnegie’s youth leadership development course will assist students in the development of so-called ‘soft skills’ at times when these become essential for the management of what life will be like after COVID-19,” said David Sanoguet, performance advisor and on site/live online Dale Carnegie Certified Instructor.

Generation.Next is a five-session seminar that educates students on the value of human relationships and leadership, using Dale Carnegie’s 30 principles and their application in activities that simulate real-life situations and their roles. The sessions are participatory based on exercises, with a duration of 2.5 hours for five consecutive Saturdays and do not involve written tests.

The course, which begins May 29, 2021, is eligible for 1 credit hour per college semester in oral communication for most universities in the United States.

“The program is designed to prepare young people for the actual world by providing them with the skills they need to achieve their goals and develop their full potential – in school, in their relationships, and in their future college careers,” Sanoguet said.

“We call them ‘lifelong skills’: self-confidence, public speaking skills, self-motivation, managing attitude and stress, dealing with peer pressure, setting goals and taking responsibility, leadership and teamwork,” he said.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.