Type to search

In-Brief

DaleCarnegie launches youth leadership course in Puerto Rico

Contributor April 30, 2021
Share
The course, which begins May 29, 2021, is eligible for 1 credit hour per college semester in oral communication for most universities in the United States.

For the first time in Puerto Rico, Dale Carnegie, the training organization for individuals and corporations based on a high-performance methodology, will offer Generation.Next, a youth leadership development course, an online seminar for teenagers from 14 to 18 years old.

“Soft skills are a combination of interpersonal, social and communication skills, personality traits, social intelligence, and emotional intelligence that allow a person to work well with others. Education in soft skills is essential in a curriculum since they contribute to 85% of success in life. Dale Carnegie’s youth leadership development course will assist students in the development of so-called ‘soft skills’ at times when these become essential for the management of what life will be like after COVID-19,” said David Sanoguet, performance advisor and on site/live online Dale Carnegie Certified Instructor. 

Generation.Next is a five-session seminar that educates students on the value of human relationships and leadership, using Dale Carnegie’s 30 principles and their application in activities that simulate real-life situations and their roles. The sessions are participatory based on exercises, with a duration of 2.5 hours for five consecutive Saturdays and do not involve written tests.

The course, which begins May 29, 2021, is eligible for 1 credit hour per college semester in oral communication for most universities in the United States.

“The program is designed to prepare young people for the actual world by providing them with the skills they need to achieve their goals and develop their full potential – in school, in their relationships, and in their future college careers,” Sanoguet said.

“We call them ‘lifelong skills’: self-confidence, public speaking skills, self-motivation, managing attitude and stress, dealing with peer pressure, setting goals and taking responsibility, leadership and teamwork,” he said.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

World innovation leaders gather in San Juan to discuss challenges
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez May 30, 2013

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“This funding will help us promote future travel so that we can revive the local travel and tourism industry once it’s safe to travel again.”

— Brad Dean, CEO, Discover Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

World innovation leaders gather in San Juan to discuss challenges
More about NIMB

We are:
©2020 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.