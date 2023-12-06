Atenas College integrates 4 master’s degrees into academic program

Atenas College officials discuss the new offerings.

Atenas College in Manatí announced the addition of four new master’s degrees to its academic program, aligning with the educational needs of human resources departments in hospital institutions, medical complexes, educational centers and others.

The new degrees are: Master’s Degree in Health Sciences with a Specialization in Administration; Master of Science in Nursing with a Specialty in Emergencies and Trauma, Role in Administration; Master’s Degree in Health Sciences with a Specialization in Education; and Master of Science in Nursing with a Specialty in Emergencies and Trauma, Role in Education.

“Our enthusiasm is immense because in every visit or meeting we have with the different directors or managers of the industry, they tell us the need they have for the staff to continue preparing for the flight of talent that we have experienced, especially in recent years. Our new master’s degrees fill this gap, especially in the island’s north-central region,” said María L. Hernández, president of Atenas College.

The master’s degrees focusing on education emphasize innovation in the teaching-learning methodology through health simulation. Participants acquire skills to design realistic simulated educational environments and engage in a curriculum that addresses crucial aspects of teacher education, school officials said.

Meanwhile, master’s degrees with an emphasis on management and administration are described as the “essential path for committed professionals who aspire to effectively lead and manage health area departments,” officials stated.

This comprehensive program develops skills beyond theory, preparing participants for excellence in complex and dynamic management roles. Strategic planning, a cornerstone of the program, trains students to address administrative challenges with vision and effectiveness, crucial in the evolving health care management landscape.

Atenas College currently offers 21 academic programs, including four master’s degrees, four bachelor’s degrees, 10 associate degrees, and three technical programs. In the last five years, around a thousand students have graduated, all specializing in the health industry.

The institution recently received reaffirmation of accreditation by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education for the next eight years.