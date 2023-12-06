Type to search

In-Brief

Sky Caterers expands workforce in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic

NIMB Staff December 6, 2023
A staff member at work at Sky Caterers’ kitchen.

Sky Caterers, a pioneering Puerto Rican food service company in the aviation industry, has announced that it is offering immediate job opportunities for cooks, pastry chefs, food preparers and drivers interested in working with “Caribbean’s largest kitchen.”

The company’s chief human resources officer, Glenda Solá, said that salaries start at $12 per hour and go up to $14.50. Benefits include a health plan, life insurance, vacation leave, meal plan, parking and attendance incentives. 

“Sky Caterers continues to grow in employment, and we keep expanding our operations both in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic,” Solá said. “Our employees enjoy excellent benefits and working conditions, and joining us opens a door of opportunities, not only for the kitchen, which prepares food for airlines, but also for our restaurant operations at the airport.”

“There are other positions available in the company, so if a candidate doesn’t qualify for any of the aforementioned positions, we always look among other available opportunities to have that person join our team immediately,” added Solá.

Interested individuals may contact Sky Caterers by calling or sending a message via Messages or Whatsapp to 787-944-4134.

