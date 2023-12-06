Event producers launch new digital ticketing service, Copeppass

The platform is already selling tickets for events.

The College of Public Entertainment Producers of Puerto Rico has announced the launch of a new ticket sales platform, Copeppass, which among other features, will implement new controls over service fees, a pain point among consumers, said the organization’s executive director, Juan Carlos Zapata.

“Aware of the inescapable reality that consumers experience when purchasing tickets, we finally announce the initiative that, since 2009, under the presidency of Joseantonio Mellado, we evaluated and developed: a ticket-vending company that also addresses the concerns of producers regarding the costs and services of ticket sales companies in the market,” said Zapata.

“It took us years to formulate what we wanted and should provide to the public: a reliable and safe product, guaranteeing the best experience from the moment of … purchase, with competitive costs for consumers and producers,” he added about Copeppass.

In an interview with News is my Business, Zapata confirmed that consumers will see the exact price of their seats for events, without additional fees at payment.

“In principle, we want to establish as a policy that there are as few service fees as possible,” he said.

The College of Public Entertainment Producers of Puerto Rico is a nonprofit organization, and as such, is not under pressure to generate profit, Zapata explained.

“The only thing we want as a service provider to producers is to cover our administrative and operational costs. So when the producer sees our costs, they’re not compelled to add extra charges,” he said.

Copeppass was launched with an investment of nearly $1 million and has four employees who developed the platform in-house, Zapata stated. The platform incorporates the latest technology in partnership with Fastender LLC. and Evertec’s credit card processing system.

The platform enables producers to offer consumers services such as ticket sales for shows, parking reservations and payments, ordering and paying for food and beverage concessions, and purchasing promotional items at venues.

Additionally, the platform guarantees a 100% refund of the ticket price, including service charges, in case of event cancellation. Customers can choose how they want to be reimbursed: full refund or credit for future use; option to change their ticket to a different date of the same event for an additional fee; opportunity to get a discount for group purchases; and purchasing travel insurance for those outside the island attending events in Puerto Rico.

The platform is already selling tickets for the first of our events that have signed up, Zapata said.