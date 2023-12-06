Distrito T-Mobile announces gastronomic offers for New Year’s Eve

Miss Universe 1993 Dayanara Torres will once again host this year's Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve celebration at the Distrito T-Mobile. (Credit: Discover Puerto Rico).

Distrito T-Mobile announced its diverse gastronomic experiences to celebrate in style and enjoy the well-known and eagerly awaited Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024, from Puerto Rico.

The island will again be the official destination for the Spanish-language countdown to welcome 2024, hosted by Miss Universe 1993, Dayanara Torres. Performers for the night include Manny Manuel, La Sonora Ponceña, Joseph Fonseca, Pirulo y la Tribu, Algarete, Plena Libre, and a special guest from ABC to be announced later.

For the festive night, restaurants Arena Medalla, Barullo Taberna Española, La Central by Mario Pagan, Lupe Reyes, Sazón Cocina Criolla, Denko Asian Eatery and La Burguesia have crafted unique offerings for their guests. Each restaurant will have two seating shifts, requiring advance reservations.

“We’re filled with great satisfaction that, for the third consecutive year, Distrito T-Mobile is the host of a world-class event like Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. As usual, we will have an unparalleled celebration full of entertainment, music and the exquisite gastronomy that distinguishes us, in a safe and family-friendly atmosphere,” said Francisco Mariani, general manager of Distrito T-Mobile.

The activities will be free for the public, with limited capacity at Popular Plaza as determined by the Fire Department. The Convention District will also set up outdoor areas with food kiosks and giant screens for those unable to access the event at Popular Plaza, allowing them to enjoy the festivities.

The first restaurant shift will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the second will start at 8:30 p.m. and run until 11 p.m. Diners will enjoy all the entertainment offerings and will have access to the main stage area at Popular Plaza.

Each restaurant will offer a Christmas and celebration menu, consistent with its culinary style. Arena Medalla will serve a three-course dinner of typical food, including an appetizer, main course and dessert.

Barullo Taberna Española will present a buffet-style menu with a Spanish twist, featuring hams, antipasto, meats and other Spanish delicacies.

La Central by Mario Pagan will offer high cuisine, ideal for welcoming the new year. Lupe Reyes will serve a complete Mexican menu. Sazón Cocina Criolla will pay tribute to authentic Christmas cuisine that blends tradition with the flavors of Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, Denko Asian Eatery will add an Asian touch to the celebration with a menu of classic dishes. La Burguesia will offer a varied menu that includes risotto, meats and its artisanal burgers, among other surprises.

Restaurant packages are on sale for individuals over 21 years old. They include a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages for the duration of the reservation. La Central by Mario Pagan will include a bottle of Champagne.

Mariani noted that each reservation will have a 20-minute grace period to reach their table. Reservations for the first shift will have two hours in the restaurant, after which guests can continue celebrating at Popular Plaza and the external bars of the restaurants, making way for the second shift. Registered guests will receive access information, confirmation via email and instructions to reserve parking.

Patrons of the gastronomic experiences can reserve a parking space for $25 per vehicle, which is non-transferable. The Magenta Lot will be exclusively for gastronomic experience participants. The West and East lots of the Convention Center will be available for the public.