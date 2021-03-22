Type to search

Convention District to host financial assistance orientation for entertainment workers

Contributor March 22, 2021
The Puerto Rico Convention Center will be the venue for the orientation session. (Credit: Convention Center District Authority Facebook page.)

Show promoters, artists, theater operators, among other entertainment industry professionals may qualify for financial assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration, for which the Convention District Authority will be hosting an orientation session on how those who lost income due to COVID-19 may get aid.

The orientation session will take place Mar. 24, at 9 a.m., at the Puerto Rico Convention Center, when Joseph Harrison, a consultant with more than 25 years of experience in the application and administration of federal funds for private and governmental entities.

“The events, shows and entertainment industry has suffered considerable losses with the restrictions imposed due to the pandemic,” Convention District Authority Executive Director Mariela Vallines-Fernández said.

“There are grants that can contribute to the economic recovery of our clients and partners in the event of the cancellation of events. The Convention District Authority, with this workshop, intends to be part of the support given to all those who invest and bet on the entertainment industry and make an important contribution to our economic development.”

She explained that the U.S. Small Business Administration recently approved the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) program is to provide financial assistance to businesses whose ability to generate income has been affected by the COVID 19 pandemic.

“This program received a $15 billion allocation. Operators and promoters of shows, theater producers, administrators of venues, representatives of artists and/or talents, movie theater operators, museum operators, zoos and aquariums among others, could qualify to receive this aid,” she said.

The orientation will be in-person for the first 60 people to confirm by calling 787-722-3309.

