Atento invests in tech as it reopens call center in Caguas

From left: Caguas Mayor William Miranda, T-Mobile Puerto Rico General Manager Jorge Martel and Atento

Customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services firm Atento marked the official reopening of its call in Caguas, investing in technology as part of its plans to increase its employee base by 15% to 800 people by year’s end.

The 53,000-square-foot facility will provide a range of services such as customer service, sales, technical support, credit origination and back-office services to leading companies in the market, through multiple channels, such as voice, chat, websites, and digital applications, company officials said.

The call center already offers services to large companies such as T-Mobile and MMM.

“Atento is committed to the Puerto Rican community. The Caguas facility has great strategic value for the company’s global expansion plan, and I’m very excited to be part of the reopening personally,” said Carlos López-Abadía, CEO of Atento.

“As part of these new job openings, half of the workforce will be able to work remotely as we have made a significant investment in a technology solution that facilitates work-from-home capabilities,” he added.

This is the second major investment that Atento has made recently in its Caguas facilities, which were hit hard when Hurricane María struck Puerto Rico nearly five years ago this month, as News is my Business reported.

“This is a time to celebrate returning to the workplace, which we will do as we continue to deliver customer experience solutions. At the same time, we have the necessary equipment and tools for those who cannot return to the office to work from home,” said Rosa Maldonado, general manager of Atento Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, T-Mobile General Manager Jorge Martel said together with Atento, “we’ve shown that in Puerto Rico we offer the best quality of service to our clients, that’s why we have the best quality indexes in the industry. As a result, we have increased customer service positions and continue to hire and expand into new areas.”

“We continue in our integration of the Sprint customer base and moving most of the customer service that was offered outside of Puerto Rico to the island,” he said.

“We’re committed to continuing to provide our existing and new customers with the best service experience, with innovation and new technology, always with exceptional motivation; and what better than from Puerto Rico, reaffirming our commitment to our people and economic development,” said Martel.