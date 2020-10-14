AT&T confirms availability of 5G across Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, USVI

October 14, 2020 555

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1" alt="i" width="300" height="250" data-lazy-src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></noscript></a>

Wireless carrier AT&T announced the availability of next-generation 5G technology across all of Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra, as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands.

AT&T began the deployment of the 5G network in June, starting with 58 municipalities, as this media outlet reported.

The carrier also announced the availability of the new Apple iPhone 12, which the technology company unveiled at its Apple Event on Tuesday.

“We’re very excited about today’s announcements. The expansion of our 5G network to the island municipality of Culebra comes at the ideal time for our customers to enjoy their new 5G equipment throughout all of Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra, and the islands of St. Thomas, St. Croix and St. John,” said José Juan Dávila, general manager of AT&T Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The carrier also confirmed the start of pre-orders for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 starting Oct. 16, in store and online. The devices will be available starting Oct. 23. AT&T is offering customers the ability to pick up the newest Apple device for $0 with the trade-in of an eligible unit.

AT&T customers will be able to order iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini beginning on Nov. 6, with availability on Nov. 13.

AT&T’s operations in Puerto Rico and the USVI may soon change owners, as Liberty Latin America Ltd. is expected to complete the acquisition of the wireless carrier, which was announced in October 2019, as part of an all-cash transaction valued at $1.95 billion at the time.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.