Oriental launches new service for commercial banking customers in Puerto Rico, US

October 14, 2020

Oriental is announcing the launch of a unique new service for their commercial banking customers in Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland – Fast Cash Multi Account.

With this service, made possible through a partnership with Loomis, Oriental customers may make cash deposits from their premises to any Oriental Bank account without having to visit a bank branch.

“In 2015, we launched the Fast Cash service giving our customers a new way to instantly deposit cash from their locations without having to visit a branch. But with our new Fast Cash Multi Account service, our customers will now have the opportunity to decide which bank account they would like the cash deposit to be credited to,” said Jorge Carballo, Transactional Banking Manager at Oriental.

The Fast Cash Multi Account will allow a customer with a high cash volume to make deposits at the Loomis smart safe that will be installed at their facility, without having to go to a bank branch or night depository.

The customer will be able to make any cash deposits into any of their Oriental Bank accounts, which will be available in the account at the start of the next business day if the deposits are done before 7 p.m.

The customer will also have access to deposit information from a teller in real-time and the ability to run a variety of transactional reports. This allows the customer to plan the amount of cash available one day in advance, said Carballo.

“The Fast Cash Multi Account was created in response to our customers’ needs to simplify account reconciliation and deposits to multiple bank accounts directly from their stores as well as the growing demands of the marketplace to automate cash functions,” said Alejandro Abatti, branch manager for Loomis PR.

