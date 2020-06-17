Aurora Angel Network invests in Puerto Rico superfood startup Amasar

June 17, 2020 383

The Aurora Angel Network has made an undisclosed investment in local superfood manufacturing startup Amasar, which has developed a line of products and recipes based on the long know Puerto Rican staple: breadfruit.

Amasar was founded in 2016 by Puerto Rican professionals Marisol Villalobos, a microbiologist, and Jesús Martes, a chemical engineer, who quit their corporate jobs to pursue entrepreneurship.

The team has participated in local entrepreneurial programs such as pre18, Parallel 18, and Grupo Guayacán’s EnterPRize business competition.

“In Amasar we believe in providing healthy and environmentally conscious products. During this global situation, more than ever, we have kept our commitment to offer our highly nutritious breadfruit products,” said Villalobos.

“Our partnership with Aurora Angel Network will allow us to keep our strategic growth to continue nurturing not only Puerto Ricans, but also families worldwide,” she said.

Aurora executives said they “view this investment in Amasar as an exciting opportunity to support the growth of a local innovative startup with their capital and experience despite the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Amasar will use the funds mainly to expand its online and physical sales and create more products. Amasar products are available at Econo, Pueblo, Amigo and Freshmart stores or online at amasar.net.

Aurora Angel Network is an angel network founded in 2019 to connect startups with investors interested in providing seed capital and advisory services.

