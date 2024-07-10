Aventoura expands fleet of off-road vehicle rentals

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Aventoura offers personalized tours for locals and tourists as well as services for corporations.

The company added Can-Am and Polaris vehicles in response to high demand from tourists and locals.

Aventoura, an off-road vehicle (UTV) rental company in Puerto Rico, has announced the expansion of its fleet and services for both locals and tourists.

The new vehicle fleet includes Can-Am and Polaris models, which position “Aventoura as the leading company in the local UTV tour and rental market,” the company said.

“We want people to have as much fun as we do,” says Dion Malet, co-founder of Aventoura. “Our goal is to offer an exciting experience that allows locals and tourists to explore the wonders of Puerto Rico in a unique and safe way.”

Customers can choose between guided tours in English and Spanish by local experts or individual vehicle rentals, with rental times ranging from two hours to a maximum of eight hours daily.

This expansion allows Aventoura to cater to families and groups of friends seeking “personalized and memorable adventures” in locations such as Piñones, Old San Juan and Guavate.

The Can-Am and Polaris vehicles have five seats and elevated seats for small children, making it possible for entire families to participate, the company stated. Drivers must be at least 25 years old with a valid driver’s license.

The company aims to cater to “tourists who want to discover Puerto Rico in a dynamic way with the help of guides, providing a deeper, more memorable, and enriching view of the island,” it stated.

“From organizing corporate events to team-building activities, the company offers an innovative way to strengthen client relationships and improve corporate team cohesion,” it stated.

Tours range in price from $299 to $799 for tours in Guavate, Old San Juan and Piñones.

“We’re creating new jobs and bringing tourists to discover the island of enchantment so that they return and treasure these invaluable memories,” said Alex Alvarado, co-founder of the operation’s parent company, D&A Adventures LLC.

“Aventoura is not just an entertainment option but also a driving force for economic development in Puerto Rico’s tourism industry,” he added, noting the company’s economic contribution to the local market.