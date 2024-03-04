Type to search

Avianca’s expanded routes to pump $49M into Puerto Rico’s economy in 2024

Contributor March 4, 2024
The Medellín-San Juan route, initially offered during the holiday season, will now operate regularly starting March 31 with four weekly flights.

Colombia’s flagship airline, Avianca, and the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) confirming the permanent return of the Medellín-San Juan route and at least 10 weekly flight frequencies between Bogotá and San Juan. The agreement also aims to strengthen promotional collaborations.

The airline’s expansion in Puerto Rico includes new connections and is projected to contribute $49 million to the island’s economy this year, according to company and government officials at the MOU signing.

Demand for the Bogotá-San Juan route has also “responded favorably to capacity increases, leveraging the connectivity of the Bogotá hub,” Avianca stated.

Avianca’s capacity in Puerto Rico is now at its highest since operations restarted in Puerto Rico a decade ago.

“The commercial agreements between Puerto Rico and Avianca will result in the acceleration of the airline’s post-pandemic growth in San Juan,” said Carlos Mercado, executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Co..

With these service expansions, Avianca’s capacity in Puerto Rico will have tripled compared to 2019, he said.

“We estimate that the economic impact of this growth in Puerto Rico will be around $49 million, with almost 130,000 seats in total during 2024 from Bogotá and Medellín,” added Mercado.

Avianca vowed to continue bolstering Puerto Rico’s international connectivity with Colombia, “offering fresh adventure opportunities and novel overseas experiences.”

“With the permanent operation of our direct flight between San Juan and Medellín, we aim to further strengthen Puerto Rico’s international connectivity and provide customers with a direct and convenient option to reach one of Colombia’s most attractive destinations,” stated Rolando Damas, Avianca’s sales director for North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
