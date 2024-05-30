Bassett Bedding to export to new markets following $1.7M investment

From left: Manuel Cidre, secretary of Puerto Rico’s Department of Economic Development and Commerce, and Ricardo González, president of Bassett Bedding, during the announcement at Bassett Bedding's Trujillo Alto manufacturing facility.

Bassett Bedding LLC, a Puerto Rican mattress manufacturing company, announced it will substitute product imports from the United States, the Dominican Republic and Asia after investing $1.7 million in private capital to buy new production machinery and equipment.

The company received incentives from Puerto Rico’s Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish), Secretary Manuel Cidre confirmed, while announcing the new production line that Basset Bedding will export from its 87,000-square-foot facilities in the Las Cuevas Industrial Park in Trujillo Alto.

“We’re very happy that Bassett Bedding, a Puerto Rican company with almost three decades of experience, continues to develop and innovate to expand its operations, replacing imports of materials, exporting and contributing to our island’s economic development, hand in hand with a workforce committed to quality,” Cidre said about the company, which will export its products to the U.S. mainland and the Caribbean.

Cidre added that the company will create 27 jobs, and said, “The history of Bassett Bedding in Puerto Rico is an example of business success and commitment to local production. This import substitution will serve as an example so that other companies are also encouraged to export their products to other markets.”

Bassett’s local production, which manufactures mattresses of all sizes, including adjustable beds and other related products, stands out for the design and manufacturing of key components, such as independent springs.

“We thank DDEC for being part of the history of Bassett Bedding in Puerto Rico,” said Ricardo González, the company’s president. “They have been fundamental allies for our company’s growth. From the acquisition of our current factory, to the implementation of new technologies in the manufacturing of our mattresses, their support has been key to our development.”

Bassett Bedding has a presence in more than 175 furniture stores on the island.

“We’re committed to manufacturing mattresses of the highest quality, using cutting-edge technologies and carefully selected materials,” added González.