‘Best Lawyers’ guide accepting nominations for P.R. attorneys

“Best Lawyers,” the oldest and most respected guide to the legal profession, is currently accepting nominations for the 8th edition of The Best Lawyers in Puerto Rico.

Nominations can be submitted by the general public, clients, other practicing lawyers, and marketing teams. Lawyers may not nominate themselves, the publication stated.

All lawyers included in the previous edition of The Best Lawyers in Puerto Rico are automatically nominated in their listed practice area for the Eighth Edition.

After nominations are complete, lawyers are divided by geographic region and practice area. They are evaluated by their peers on the basis of professional expertise and undergo an authentication review to make sure they currently practice and are in good standing with their local bar associations.

“Recognition by ‘Best Lawyers’ is purely peer review. Nominating qualified lawyers is the first step in our process in identifying top legal talent,” said “Best Lawyers” CEO Phil Greer.

Nominees are recommended to be in practice for at least 10 years. It is also in the nominator’s best interest to only submit nominations for practice areas in which the lawyer specializes.

The redesigned “Best Lawyers” website allows the public to easily enter information for eligible lawyers using the online nomination form. The nomination period ends March 2, 2020.

Search the current edition of The Best Lawyers in Puerto Rico results by lawyer’s name, firm, region, and/or practice area by visiting www.bestlawyers.com.

