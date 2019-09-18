Kincentric opens P.R. office to offer human resources, advisory services

September 18, 2019 131

Chicago-based Kincentric, a company with expertise in engagement, leadership assessment and development, and Human Resources and talent advisory services, has recently being launched in the Puerto Rican market as a result of Aon’s agreement to sell businesses within its talent practice to Spencer Stuart, a global leading executive search and leadership advisory firm.

The scope of the sale included culture and strategy, engagement surveys and data, leadership development and coaching, succession planning and HR effectiveness services, the company stated.

Globally, Kincentric, which has a network of experts with regional and worldwide experience, has more than 50 years at the forefront of engagement research and about 450 employees in more than 25 offices around the world.

In Puerto Rico and Caribbean, the business is led by Eddaliz Berríos, a human resources executive with more than 14 years of experience in culture and engagement assessment, talent strategy and organizational effectiveness in Puerto Rico, Central America and the Caribbean for Hewitt and Aon.

“We strongly believe that people, as engaged employees, are the ones that make the difference on a daily basis and drive companies toward meeting goals and success,” said Berríos.

“Based on that, we advise our clients on how to get the optimal engagement level from their people under each of their corporate realities by offering an extraordinary employee experience,” she said.

“The firm’s portfolio of integrated solutions will be a major driver in helping clients prepare for the digital transformation and workforce of the future,” said María del Pilar Manzanera, regional talent practice leader for Latin America.

“We’re sure the firm’s business will thrive in the island, not only because of the excellent technology, insights and advisory we can offer, but also because of the level of maturity of the organizations in Puerto Rico towards the human resources engagement topics,” Manzanera said.

Both executives said during the next months the firm will bring innovations in the areas of employee experience strategy, continuous dialogue and data analytics.