Bloomberg Philanthropies, Flamboyán Arts Fund launch training program in Puerto Rico

Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Flamboyán Arts Fund announced their collaboration on the Arts Innovation and Management Puerto Rico program to provide 10 Puerto Rico-based nonprofit organizations with bilingual arts management training and tailored consulting services for fundraising, strategic planning, and digital marketing.

The Flamboyán Arts Fund is a partnership between Flamboyán Foundation, composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, his family, and the Broadway musical Hamilton, which raised $15 million from the show’s run in Puerto Rico in January 2019 to preserve, sustain, and amplify the arts on the island.

The Arts Innovation and Management (AIM) Puerto Rico program will also include resilience training for responding to natural disasters, the nonprofits said.

Bloomberg Philanthropies’ AIM program was established in 2011 to strengthen the organizational capacity and programming of arts and cultural organizations through a combination of multi-year general operating support and management training.

The challenges faced by the cultural sector because of COVID-19, including these organizations’ significant loss of revenue, underscore the urgency of establishing AIM Puerto Rico, the sponsoring organizations said in a statement.

“Arts and cultural organizations are essential to building strong and vibrant communities, but today they face more challenges than ever, including in Puerto Rico,” said Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies and Bloomberg LP, and 108th Mayor of New York City.

“As Puerto Rico continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing impacts of recent natural disasters, we’re working with the Flamboyán Arts Fund to provide arts and cultural organizations with management training and tailored consulting services – free of charge,” Bloomberg said.

“Our partnership will help these organizations survive this difficult time and emerge even stronger and more resilient,” he added.

The organizations selected to participate in AIM Puerto Rico are cultural institutions that have been in existence for at least two years. The 10 organizations are: Andanza; School of Fine Arts and Design Corporation; Puerto Rico Conservatory of Music Corporation; Arturo Somohano Foundation; Puerto Rican Endowment for the Humanities; Puerto Rico Museum of Contemporary Art; Ponce Art Museum; Puerto Rico Museum of Art; MUSA Art Museum; and, Museum of the Americas.

“Puerto Rico’s diverse artistic talent and creativity are part of what make it such a special place to live, work and visit,” said Luis Miranda of the Flamboyán Arts Fund. “Now more than ever, it’s essential that we support the region’s cultural organizations so that they can continue to serve as a source of enrichment and vibrancy.”

“This partnership between the Bloomberg Philanthropies AIM program and our partners at the Flamboyán Arts Fund will help build a solid foundation for strengthening the future of the region’s cultural ecosystem,” Miranda said.

Artistic, executive, and board leaders will participate in a series of seminars. Each organization will develop and execute a long-range strategic plan with the support of national and local mentors. Other cultural organizations supported by the Flamboyán Arts Fund will be invited to participate in the AIM Puerto Rico seminars.

“Ensuring long-term sustainability of arts and cultural organizations has been the top priority of the Flamboyán Arts Fund since the beginning,” said Kristin Ehrgood, Flamboyán Foundation CEO.

“We know this exciting collaboration with Bloomberg Philanthropies will provide new opportunities for learning, including working models which will enable participants to reimagine their future and preserve their critical contributions to Puerto Rico and beyond,” she said.

Since 2011, more than 700 arts and cultural organizations in 14 cities have participated in the AIM program, reporting significant improvements in fundraising and overall income over the two-year program.

The data shows that contribution from donors increased by an average of 76%, while increased total earned income was up by 64%.

