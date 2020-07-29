Bluetide Puerto Rico opens call for RFPs for ‘Blue Economy’ plan

July 29, 2020 34

Bluetide Puerto Rico Inc. has opened the call for Request for Proposal to design and provide a “Strategic Implementation Plan for the Blue Economy” to cover the geographical region of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“The objective of this RFP is to plan and design Blue Economy initiatives to expand Puerto Rico’s ocean-dependent activities in an integrated and cross-collaborative manner to attain progressive marine and maritime economic research and development into the future, by accelerating ocean reliant commercial activities to meet the Bluetide’s unique mission to influence, innovate, support, and increase the economic impacts and eco-responsible developments for a sustainable Blue Economy in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Caribbean,” said Rita Angleró, executive director of Bluetide Puerto Rico Inc.

Bluetide Puerto Rico Inc. is the first nonprofit organization established in Puerto Rico looking to position the U.S. Caribbean as the international epicenter of eco-responsible innovation in Blue Economic development & coastal economic resilience.

Bluetide Puerto Rico Inc. will evaluate proposals from interested qualified firms, entities, or persons to support the organization’s operations, the nonprofit said.

Those interested in participating may access the qualification documents, free of charge, from July 28, 2020 through the entity’s website. The deadline for submitting proposals is Sept. 28, 2020, on or before 11:59 p.m. via email.