Bravo Family Foundation opens applications for Rising Entrepreneurs Program

Orlando Bravo is the co-founder and chair of the Bravo Family Foundation.

The Bravo Family Foundation (BFF) is accepting applications for its Rising Entrepreneurs Program (REP), aimed at supporting emerging local startups by providing knowledge, access and capital.

Now in its fifth year, REP offers participants a structured program and mentoring opportunities. Over a seven-month period, former University of Puerto Rico professors, local advisers in economics and entrepreneurship, and REP team members offer “Startup 101” lessons based on a proprietary curriculum developed by intelligence and business strategy specialists from Thoma Bravo, the San Francisco-based company that manages $130 billion in assets and has invested in more than 150 companies.

Once REP participants start the program, they are paired with Thoma Bravo investors based in the mainland U.S., as well as Puerto Rican business leaders, providing them with insights into the world of U.S. investments and the necessary tools to start or expand businesses in Puerto Rico.

The 2024 REP consists of two main parts: a 10-week educational immersion at BFF’s Mayagüez offices and an 18-week phase focusing on flexible support and mentorship for business expansion.

Along the way, participants will not only learn essential business fundamentals such as profitable growth, operational and financial knowledge, sales and marketing, key performance indicators and customer retention, but they will also be encouraged to identify opportunities to make a social impact in Puerto Rico through their businesses.

These efforts will finish off with a series of final presentations during “REP Day!” The annual event is held in September , where participants present their business pitches to compete for prizes.

Emerging businesses interested in participating in the REP must apply by Oct. 31 via the BFF website, Facebook or Instagram. In December, BFF will invite up to 30 candidates to present their businesses during the “Selection Day” event in January.

Ultimately, 15 to 20 participants demonstrating technical proficiency, innovative and growth-oriented business models, market validation, and a commitment to positive social impacts in Puerto Rico will be selected to join REP 2024, receiving financial support.