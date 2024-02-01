Bravo Family Foundation selects 13 finalists in its Rising Entrepreneurs Program

Orlando Bravo, co-founder and managing partner of Thoma Bravo

The final round of the Rising Entrepreneurs Program (REP) annual competition recently concluded, an initiative by the Bravo Family Foundation (BFF) aimed at fostering and supporting the growth of innovative companies in Puerto Rico.

This edition saw 23 Puerto Rican startups reach the final, with 13 selected by a panel of judges including Orlando Bravo, co-founder and managing partner of Thoma Bravo; Blanca Santos, executive director of the Bravo Family Foundation; and a group of seasoned business executives.

The 13 chosen companies are Abacrop, specializing in agricultural data collection and analysis software; DTI Enterprises, offering advanced digital identity software; Dzeus Health, a telemedicine platform for medical consultations; Evocare, providing a coordination platform for elderly care services; and GENMOJI, which focuses on renewable energy technology and blockchain-based business solutions.

Also selected were Haipriority, which offers software development consulting; Jibarito de la Cajita, creating products that showcase Puerto Rico’s culture and history; Native Materials, optimizing the supply chain for construction materials; Oasis Syntech, producing automated water supply tank monitoring and control products; Pro Ranked, developing electric vehicle charging station software; Terminal 34, offering technology education; Terra Nostra, involved in food manufacturing to replace agricultural imports; and Tuto Edu, providing digital services to help educators and professionals create, manage and distribute courses.

Regarding the program’s fifth season, Bravo stated, “We are convinced of the positive impact these companies will achieve in Puerto Rican society. Celebrating the program’s fifth anniversary, we reaffirm our commitment to continue supporting these entrepreneurs’ top-notch talent, providing them access to opportunities to make their companies successful in Puerto Rico and the global market.”

Participation in the REP Program provides selected companies with financial support and the chance to receive backing and mentorship from prominent advisers from Thoma Bravo, a leading private equity firm specializing in software and technology.

Over 10 weeks, the chosen entrepreneurs will participate in an intensive learning program covering essential aspects such as financial structure, the development of a profitable business model, operational efficiency, sales and marketing strategies, as well as key performance indicators and customer retention.

Santos and Jaime Morales, director of the Rising Entrepreneurs Program, expressed their enthusiasm: “We are very excited to welcome these 13 exceptional companies to the program. Each one inspires and drives our mission to provide them with the support they need to achieve their goals and together build a vibrant and successful business community.”