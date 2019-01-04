News is my Business wraps up ’18 with 171% growth in user traffic

January 4, 2019 60

News is my Business saw a 171.3 percent jump in user traffic in 2018, of, the highest since its establishment eight years ago, according to data obtained from Google Analytics.

The results compare all of 2017 to the same 12-month period in 2018, when the number of sessions — defined as “the period of time a user is actively engaged with the website” — increased by 126.3 percent year-over-year.

The number of pageviews, a significant metric for websites that produce news content, increased by 96.2 percent year-over-year in 2018, the data showed.

According to Google Analytics, News is my Business readership was split between those with Puerto Rico internet connections, which represented 54.4 percent, and the United States mainland, which totaled 39.1 percent. Other connections came from India, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Mexico, the Philippines and Spain.

While readers reached News is my Business’ content via different devices, iOS users represented 55.4 percent of those accessing the website, while Android users represented 42.6 percent of mobile traffic.

The Google Analytics data also confirmed that News is my Business readers are mostly between the ages of 25 to 54. In 2018, women represented 51.7 percent of the website’s readers, while men accounted for the other 48,3 percent were women. The split remained virtually the same in 2017.

Last year, 53.7 percent of News is my Business’ readership reached the website directly, while 25.5 percent did so via organic searches of the site. Some 18.1 percent came through social media channels such as Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, the Google Analytics data showed.

The bulk of the growth came after July, when News is my Business unveiled a new re-designed look featuring larger visual elements, an integrated slideshow featuring videos posted on the website’s YouTube channel and more opportunities for advertisers.

That relaunch also included the start of a new podcast series, called Dollar$ and $ense, featuring guests from the public and private sectors who shared their expertise on a range of topics. Puerto Rico’s only English-language podcast will feature new episodes this year, and is available on iTunes, Google, TuneIn Radio and a number of podcast platforms.